From ‘Hum Log’ To ‘Zamana Badal Gaya’, Must-Watch 90s TV Shows on International Women’s Day

New Delhi: As we mark International Women's Day this year, Tata Play classics pays a tribute to all strong headed women characters who set the tone in the industry and mirrored the start of the iconic perception change for women in the reel and real world. These women have set high standards through their passion and dedication which speak volumes about their success. In recognition of this, Tata Play's Classic TV has curated a selection of must-watch series featuring strong female protagonists, each with a unique and inspiring story to tell. These shows, which range from timeless classics to cutting-edge masterpieces, provide viewers a glimpse into the varied lives of women and their battles against patriarchy, prejudice, and injustice.

Here are some of the most exciting movies you can watch on Tata Play's Classic TV this Women's Day!

Yug

Indians are patriotic by nature. We always tend to feel deeply connected with our roots through stories entailing struggles by our Indian freedom fighters. Yug takes you on an emotional journey of the struggles of the Indian freedom fighters and their efforts to make India gain independence and achieve self-reliance. The story is narrated through the eyes of two sisters, the evergreen Hema Malini portrayed as a strong personality, who plays the lead role of Nirmala and Rukmani played by Ashwini Bhave, who strive secretly for a common goal in different ways. Where Nirmala choses the way of Gandhi's philosophy, her younger sister Rukmani is a revolutionary and is an ardent follower of Netaji Subash Chander Bose's ideologies. This story of two relentless sisters will undoubtedly inspire all women to speak up for their rights and to make a statement.

Zamana Badal Gaya

In the year 2023 both men and women are equally responsible to work and manage household chores and the family. But this show set in 1995, Zamana Badal Gaya, takes you on a similar trip, but from the exact opposite perspective: a family that is having a hard time accepting change in their home owing to a generational divide, with humorous results. Watch this TV show to see how the women struggled to obtain the privileges they currently enjoy!

Hum Log

Hum Log is that nostalgic show that every Indian must have seen or heard of at some point in time. The show circles around the struggles and aspirations of a middle-class family. Badki, Nanhe, Chutki, and Lajwanti quickly established themselves as well-known figures to which people could relate. The serial skilfully handled topics that were hot topics at the time. The characters of Hum Log included subservient and self-sacrificing women led by Bhagwanti (Jayshree Arora), Basesar’s wife, and unemployed young men nurturing audacious dreams. The stories of women with various dreams and aspirations and what they do to achieve them will truly inspire you.

Mahanagar

Where there are various stories of the rural stories, this classic show from the 90’s depicts the life of an urban family and Estrangement of relationships and value system in rapidly growing urban landscapes. Due to mounting debt, a middle-class woman from Kolkata by the name of Mahanagar accepts her first job. But as her career progresses, her spouse starts to worry about her. This series demonstrates how difficult it was for women to find employment and have freedom in the 1990s.