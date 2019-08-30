From Kalki Koechlin to Rajkummar Rao, ZEE5's September line-up will keep you hooked

ZEE5, India's fastest growing OTT platform has an exciting September planned for viewers. From Original shows to blockbuster movies across languages, there is something for everyone.

The month kick-starts with the World Digital Premiere of Prabhudeva and Tamannaah's popular Tamil film, Devi 2.

Followed by some of the most anticipated Hindi Originals like Cold Lassi and Chicken Masala starring Divyanka Tripathi and Rajeev Khandelwal (3rd September); Jamai 2.0 starring Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma & Achint Kaur and Mission over Mars (MOM) starring Sakshi Tanwar, Mona Singh, Nidhi Singh and Palomi Ghosh (10th September); Bhram, a psychological thriller starring Kalki Koechlin, Bhumika Chawla, Sanjay Suri, Eijaz Khan, Omkar Kapoor (18th September).

In addition, September has a power-packed line-up of Malayalam digital premieres - Madhura Raja starring South Indian Megastar Mammootty (5th September), An International Local (9th September), And The Oskar Goes To.. (12th September) and Children's Park (16th September)

The month also premieres Originals across various languages, Premier Padmini (Kannada) releasing on 23rd September, Bhalobashar Shohor (Bengali) and Hawala (Telugu) releasing on 20th September followed by Kaale Dhande (Marathi) starring Mahesh Manjrekar in a pivotal role releasing on 24th September.

The month will end on a high note marking the digital premiere of the much talked about Judgementall Hai Kya starring Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut on 26th September and an original series, The Verdict starring Manav Kaul, Angad Bedi, Sumeet Vyas and Angad Bedi on 30th September.

