Game of Thrones fans sign petition demanding a remake of season 8

Washington DC: Has your school teacher ever asked you to re-do your homework? Something similar is happening with makers of `Game of Thrones` as fans of the insanely popular TV series want HBO to remake its season 8. While GoT is all set to conclude its 8-year-long journey with its final episode which is scheduled to air on Sunday, viewers are insisting on a remake of the last season.

They have started a petition on change.org urging that makers weave it again "with competent writers".

"David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have proven themselves to be woefully incompetent writers when they have no source material (i.e. the books) to fall back on. This series deserves a final season that makes sense," the petition reads.

While the initial seasons followed the plot line of George R. Martin`s series of novels titled `A Song of Ice and Fire`, the sixth, seventh and eighth gradually drifted from the original storyline of the books.

Many fans feel that this is where the problem lies. Others claim that Benioff and Weiss were too busy with their next project `Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker` and hence failed to do justice with GOT`s plotline. The petition has already managed to get 26,000 signatures (and counting). In addition to seeking signatures, the petition also asks the jilted fans to explain their reasons.

So far, every episode of the fantasy show`s finale season has sparked controversy with fans venting out their disappointment and anger on the internet, while some chose hilarious memes to express their opinion. It all started when numerous fans complained that the third episode of the latest season was `too` dark and they could not see half of the things that were happening.

The makers were still reeling under the criticism about the episode when a Starbucks cup made a special appearance in Winterfell in episode 4 titled `The Last of the Starks`. Some social media users took this mistake as an opportunity and unleashed a flurry memes, while others slammed the makers for being careless.