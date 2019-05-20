Game of Thrones finale: After the coffee cup, a plastic bottle appears in Westeros

New Delhi: The highly awaited Game of Thrones finale has been aired and was an emotional ride. One of the greatest and most popular shows on television came to an end with Game of Thrones season 8, episode 6 and fans are still trying to absorb all that happened. In India, the episode was available from May 20, 6:30 am.

The final season of Game of Thrones received a backlash from fans for its script. The show's climax, as per the fans, appeared to be rushed with the characters acting out in ways no one would expect. And when a coffee cup made an appearance in one of the episodes of season 8, Twitter was full of memes on the same.

Looks like Twitterati will get another chance to make memes, this time, for a plastic bottle that appears in the final episode of Game of Thrones season 8.

A Twitter user shared a video in which we can clearly see the bottle near Sam Tarly's chair.

Check it out here:

You’ve heard of coffee cup now get ready for plastic water bottle? #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/iZLZ7kx3Xa — harman. (@woIgang) May 20, 2019

Well, that has surely paved way for more memes!

The storyline of Game of Thrones finale is somewhat predictable but has its moments of awe and wonder. We finally get the answers to questions like 'Who will sit on the Iron Throne', 'What about the North', 'Where is Arya Stark headed to' and so on.