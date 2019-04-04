'Game of Thrones' gets intense score for final chapter

Los Angeles: 'Game of Thrones' composer Ramin Djawadi says the music score of the final season is intense and epic.

Djawadi has scored 67 episodes of "Game of Thrones", which is aired in India on Star World. He is now putting the finishing touches on the final six. The show will premiere in India on April 16.

Carefully avoiding spoilers, the German-Iranian composer says the score "definitely gets intense and more epic than ever", reports variety.com.

He added: "This season will have new material that we haven't heard before, but lots of the existing themes will also return."

When "Game of Thrones" executive producers David Benioff and DB Weiss came to him just weeks before the series' 2011 debut, Djawadi had assisted Hans Zimmer on several projects, but he didn't have many solo credits. Among them were TV's "Prison Break", a remake of "Clash of the Titans" and the Marvel movie "Iron Man".

Djawadi came up with the melody for the "Game of Thrones" theme while driving home from the initial screening. Since that time, he has created dozens of themes for characters, places and royal families, all written in his Los Angeles studio but played by musicians and singers in Prague.

"It started out intentionally small," Djawadi said, adding "but as the story expanded, the dragons arrived, the battles grew, the drama got bigger and bigger, the music had to grow with it. We added bigger orchestras, more choir, more instrumentation all around."

The final season boasts the largest ensemble yet -- a 60-piece orchestra, a 40-voice mixed chorus and a 12-voice children choir.

Djawadi credits Benioff and Weiss for savvy use of music throughout the series.

"They are always very clear about the direction we are heading in, so I know what I can set up musically."