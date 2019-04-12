Game of Thrones Season 8: Here are answers to the top five questions asked on the internet!

New Delhi: Game of Thrones season 8 is about to hit the television screens soon and the excitement around the series is palpable. Most GOT fans are gearing up for the big day, that is April 14th when the first episode of the final season will air. This season is expected to be full of battles and it is being said that the very first episode will show the much-aniticipated 'Battle of Winterfell'.

While most of us are up-to-date about the super-hit television series, there are some who are still unaware, or partially aware of the epic!

Ahead of Game of Thrones final season, google search is full of questions about the series. While we can't answer the much asked about question of 'Who will sit on the Iron Throne', there are other questions being asked that we have answers to!

Here are answers to the top five questions asked on the internet about Game of Thrones season 8! (Don't worry, you can safely read on as we will not be giving out any spoilers)

When does Game of Thrones start?

The final season of Game of Thrones airs on April 14, 2019, at 9:00 PM eastern time. This means that it will air at around 6:30 am on Monday (April 15) in India!

How to watch Game of Thrones?

The show will air on HBO in the US. For other countries, it will be available for downloading online.

How many seasons are there of Game of Thrones?

The show has a total of 8 seasons. 7 have been aired already and this will be the 8th and last season (sobs).

Where is Game of Thrones filmed?

Most of the show is filmed in Northern Ireland. However, there are many European and African locations reported to have been used to Game of Thrones filming.

What is Game of Thrones about?

Game of Thrones is a fantasy series about majorly two fights, one is for the throne of the seven kingdoms of Westeros and the other is between the living and the dead (Whitewalkers).

Now that we answered your questions, feel free to ask more in comments!