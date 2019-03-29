Game of Thrones season 8: Here's how to stay away from spoilers!

New Delhi: The night is dark and full of spoilers as the air date for one of the most popular series on television 'Game of Thrones' approaches. The brand new and (sadly) final season is all set to arrive on your TV sets on April 14 and the excitement around the series is palpable.

As you might already know, several episodes of Game of Thrones Season 7 had been leaked online before the original air date, causing huge losses to the makers. To ensure this does not happen again, the makers took strict security measures this time. However, a Reddit user by the name of TheRealFikiDoctor claims to have details from season 8's first episode. If this is true, it won't be long before the internet is full of Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers!

We are well aware that the true essence of enjoying that show is in the unexpected plot twists and spoilers can really hamper the viewer's entertainment. So, to ensure that you don't feel like throwing your phone away after coming across some spoilers, here are a few ways to avoid them.

Look away!

While this seems to be the most obvious thing to do, many of us simply fail to look away once we see the word 'Spoilers'. This is perhaps the easiest and the most reliable way to avoid spoilers from Game of Thrones season 8.

Download video blocker

Video blocker by Google Chrome is a great tool to avoid spoilers. It lets you block videos from channels and hence you can simply use this tool if there is a particular channel that you know will be putting up spoilers.

Mute certain terms on Twitter

Spoilers spread like wildfire through Micro-blogging site Twitter but fear not, there are ways to avoid that! Twitter allows you to mute certain words for a set period of time hence we would suggest muting terms like GOT Season 8 spoilers, Spoiler Alert, GOT Spoilers and so on until the season airs!

Avoid being too curious

Curiosity is a good thing otherwise but when it comes to spoilers, it can prove to be harmful. You are just a click away from knowing something that you will regret later on. So, put your Jon Snow mode on and 'know nothing' for a while! Avoid reading any articles that you know might contain spoilers and wait patiently until the show arrives! Also, avoid discussing what your friends think is going to happen in the show because chances are that they might already be knowing stuff and want to just tell someone! Patience is the key.

Now that we have listed out a few ways to stay away from Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers, let us know if there is something you would like to add to these in comments!