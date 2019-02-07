Game of Thrones season 8: These pics from the last season will send shivers down your spine!

New Delhi: Attention binge-watchers! One of the most popular International shows, 'Game of Thrones' will soon air its 8th and final season. The show has reached a very exciting point and in season 8, everything from a war between the ice and fire dragons to the ultimate war for the Iron Throne is expected! GOT season 8 is keenly awaited by fans in almost every country. There are several fan pages of the show on Instagram and Twitter.

The official Game of Thrones Twitter handle has dropped official pictures from the final season and they will send shivers down your spine!

Check them out here:

Interesting fan theories, as well as memes, have started flooding the internet and it is getting even harder to wait for April, when the first episode will be out!

Various episodes of Game of Thrones season 7 had been leaked before their original air date, causing huge losses to the makers. Which is why, as per reports, multiple endings have been shot for season 8.

What awaits in Westeros? Guess we'll have to wait till April 14 to find out!