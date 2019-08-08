close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Game of Thrones

'Game of Thrones' showrunners sign USD 200 million deal with Netflix

The deal came at a hefty price of USD 200 million under which the makers will have to say goodbye to their old place HBO and create new projects for Netflix.

&#039;Game of Thrones&#039; showrunners sign USD 200 million deal with Netflix

Washington DC: 'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss have signed a multiyear film and TV agreement with the streaming giant, Netflix.

This comes after the streaming giant's bid for the creator`s services alongside that of Amazon and Disney, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The deal came at a hefty price of USD 200 million under which Benioff and Weiss will have to say goodbye to their old place HBO and create new projects for Netflix.

"We are thrilled to welcome master storytellers David Benioff and Dan Weiss to Netflix. They are a creative force and have delighted audiences worldwide with their epic storytelling. We can`t wait to see what their imaginations will bring to our members," Ted Sarandos, Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Benioff and Weiss who partnered with the giant in a joint statement said, "We`ve had a beautiful run with HBO for more than a decade and we`re grateful to everyone there for always making us feel at home. Over the past few months we`ve spent many hours talking to Cindy Holland and Peter Friedlander, as well as Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber."

Currently, the duo is working on writing a `Star Wars` trilogy for Disney and the first from the set has been scheduled to release on December 16, 2022.

The two are also serving as executive producers on any and all Game of Thrones prequel series which completed shooting in Northern Ireland recently. 

Tags:
Game of ThronesNetflixDavid Benioff and Dan Weiss
Next
Story

Zee Mundo launches on the biggest cable platform in Mexico

Must Watch

PT33M8S

Watch Debate: Why left is supporting Pakistan on Article 370?