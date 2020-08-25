हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ganesh chaturthi 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Inside Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's first Ganpati celebrations

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed Bappa for the first time to their home this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Inside Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya&#039;s first Ganpati celebrations
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@vivekdahiya

New Delhi: Star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed Bappa for the first time to their home this year. Glimpses from the puja have been shared by them on social media and it appears they had loads of fun.

"They say He comes to you when He wants to. He finds a way. Our Ganu was love at first sight. Stayed with us only a short while giving us positivity and peace for the times to come. Ganpati bappa morya," Divyanka wrote while sharing pictures from the puja. 

Divyanka was dressed beautifully in a pink and golden salwar suit while Vivek chose to wear a kurta-pyjama set. 

See pictures from the couple's Ganpati puja:

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek also danced their hearts out in front of Bappa to the 'Boss Ganpati Mix'. 

Take a look at the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#GanpatiBappaMorya #EcofriendlyGanpati #DiveksFirst

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much fervour across Maharashtra. Every year, films and TV celebs bring Bappa home and perform puja. The 10-day long festival began on August 22 and will end on September 1.

Tags:
ganesh chaturthi 2020Ganesh ChaturthiDivyanka Tripathi dahiyaVivek DahiyaGanpati puja
Next
Story

'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar and 4 crew members test coronavirus positive
  • 31,67,323Confirmed
  • 58,390Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M41S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Aug 25, 2020