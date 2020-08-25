Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: Inside Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya's first Ganpati celebrations

New Delhi: Star couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya welcomed Bappa for the first time to their home this year. Glimpses from the puja have been shared by them on social media and it appears they had loads of fun.

"They say He comes to you when He wants to. He finds a way. Our Ganu was love at first sight. Stayed with us only a short while giving us positivity and peace for the times to come. Ganpati bappa morya," Divyanka wrote while sharing pictures from the puja.

Divyanka was dressed beautifully in a pink and golden salwar suit while Vivek chose to wear a kurta-pyjama set.

See pictures from the couple's Ganpati puja:

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek also danced their hearts out in front of Bappa to the 'Boss Ganpati Mix'.

Take a look at the video here:

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with much fervour across Maharashtra. Every year, films and TV celebs bring Bappa home and perform puja. The 10-day long festival began on August 22 and will end on September 1.