Geeta Kapur Gets Nostalgic Witnessing Shivanshu, Samarpan's Captivating Performance On 'Afreen'

New Delhi: This Saturday, the entertainment quotient will be doubled as Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show, India's Best Dancer Season 3 will see the contestants strive to emerge victorious in the 'Best Ka Double Test'. Giving some awe-inspiring performances, the ‘Best 13’ will team up in groups of two or three contestants along with their choreographers and perform together to win the hearts (and marks) of the E.E.N.T specialists - judges Sonali Bendre, Geeta Kapur & Terence Lewis. And viewers are in for a treat as contestants - Shivanshu and Samarpan, along with their choreographers Paramdeep Singh and Swetha Warrier, groove to the popular song 'Afreen Afreen'.





Shivanshu and Samarpan's captivating performance would take judge Geeta Kapur down memory lane; she would reminisce how she choreographed the original song 'Afreen Afreen' in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's voice from the 1996 album 'Sangam'. She will express her sentiments by saying, "This song is an all-time favourite for many people. I was fortunate enough to be present in the studio when this song was being made. Every instrument that was being played, whether it was the matka, the flute, or anything else, was being played to enhance the song during the process. If you listen to the original live performance, it was amazing, and the way the song has been remixed now is also amazing. At the time when the song was being made, I didn't think that it would have such a great impact, until now."She further adds, "We went to Jaisalmer to shoot the video, and I choreographed the song. I never imagined, nor will I ever imagine, a better or more beautiful face in that song than the ones who were portrayed in it. The faces in the song completely justified the song, and I thoroughly enjoyed choreographing it. I never thought I would see the song in this way, so thank you so much for this rendition. I liked many things about it. I could see how you all helped each other out in your respective styles. I could see all of you in each other. The best ka double test was to see how you could work together and coordinate with each other, and you did well in the test."