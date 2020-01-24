Get ready for a memorable gala evening with Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020

Ladies and Gentlemen, it's showtime! Hold your breath as the most awaited film awards night is coming to television screens. With all it's razzmatazz and powerhouse performances, Zee Telugu's Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 will air on Saturday and Sunday, 25th and 26th January at 6:00 PM, only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD.

Zee Telugu is honouring the finest performances of 2019, the show is a perfect cocktail of glamour and cinematic brilliance. Without any further delay, we bring to you all that which makes Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 a must-watch this weekend.

The who's who of the entertainment world dazzled the Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020, wearing their favourite designer's outfits and posing for the paparazzi with the gimmer of hope in their eyes to bag the prestigious Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 for their performances.

Amongst the celebrities who won hearts at the Red Carpet were Megastar Chiranjeevi, Samantha Akkineni, Ram Pothineni, Kartikeya, Pooja Hegde, Charmme Kaur, Regina Cassandra, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Khushboo, Shraddha Srinath, Allari Naresh, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Anand Devarakonda and many more. Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 will be amping the entertainment levels and keeping adrenalin flowing all through the weekend.

Talented Singer, Sid Sriram will enthral viewers with his melodious voice. The gorgeous Nidhi Agerwal will sway to the beats of 'jilelamma jitta' from her latest movie 'Ismart Shankar'.

In a cracker of a performance, Karthikeya's tribute to Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the perfect stand out act, you need this weekend. And taking the entertainment quotient to an all-new high, breath-taking act by Regina Cassandra, Mehreen Pirzada and Anasuya Bharadwaj will set the stage on fire!

For entertaining audience for over five decades and his outstanding contribution to Telugu Cinema, Tollywood's Kalathapasvi, K. Vishwanath was commemorated with the 'Life Time Achievement Award' while Megastar Chiranjeevi won the 'Best Actor Award' for the film 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy'.

Samantha Akkineni bagged 'Best Actress Award' for her lasting impact on audiences through her outstanding portrayals in 'Oh! Baby' and 'Majili' and Superstar Mahesh Babu won the first-ever Twitter star award for being the most tweeted actor in Tollywood in the year 2019.

Be assured of a relaxing evening this weekend as the most popular anchors Pradeep Machiraju, Shyamala and Ravi, will weave together the show with witty one-liners, entertaining gags and much more. Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 will be an evening of thrilling performances, heartfelt speeches and candid movements.

While the biggest stars of the industry will perform to foot-tapping numbers, the most deserving entertainers, whose cinematic and technical excellence took Telugu cinema to unprecedented heights, will take home the coveted Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 trophies.

Celebrate this weekend, with Zee Telugu's Zee Cine Awards Telugu 2020 on Saturday and Sunday, 25th and 26th January at 6:00 PM only on Zee Telugu and Zee Telugu HD!

Watch the Editor's Cut Promo here: