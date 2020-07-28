Get ready for musical series 'Bandish Bandits' on Amazon Prime Videos

New Delhi: Bandish Bandits - a first-ever musical series by Amazon Prime Videos tells a love story Tammana and Radhe, played by Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik respectively. The lead characters hail from different musical backgrounds. Let's take a look at why we must gear up to watch it on the OTT platform on August 4, 2020.

Lead pair:

The musical series features Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik in lead roles. It is their debut venture and that's why a fresh pairing makes it even more interesting for the viewers to watch.

Music Mania

Since it is a musical, Bandish Bandits has a mix of Indian classical and pop music. The soundtrack is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The track ‘Sajan Bin’ has already received thumbs up from the audiences.

Star cast

Besides the new lead actors, the series features veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal parts.

Mirzapur connection

Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha, (Bablu and Guddu’s parents from Mirzapur) will be seen in the series but in a new avatar of course. So, fans will be happy to spot them.

Storyline

Being a light-hearted musical, 'Bandish Bandits' will usher in a breather of sorts from dark thrillers and crime dramas.