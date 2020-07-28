हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bandish Bandits

Get ready for musical series 'Bandish Bandits' on Amazon Prime Videos

Let's take a look at why we must gear up to watch it on the OTT platform on August 4, 2020. 

Get ready for musical series &#039;Bandish Bandits&#039; on Amazon Prime Videos

New Delhi: Bandish Bandits - a first-ever musical series by Amazon Prime Videos tells a love story Tammana and Radhe, played by Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik respectively. The lead characters hail from different musical backgrounds. Let's take a look at why we must gear up to watch it on the OTT platform on August 4, 2020. 

Lead pair: 

The musical series features Shreya Chaudhry and Ritwik Bhowmik in lead roles. It is their debut venture and that's why a fresh pairing makes it even more interesting for the viewers to watch. 

Music Mania

Since it is a musical, Bandish Bandits has a mix of Indian classical and pop music. The soundtrack is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The track ‘Sajan Bin’ has already received thumbs up from the audiences.

Star cast

Besides the new lead actors, the series features veterans Naseeruddin Shah and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal parts.

Mirzapur connection

Rajesh Tailang and Sheeba Chaddha, (Bablu and Guddu’s parents from Mirzapur) will be seen in the series but in a new avatar of course. So, fans will be happy to spot them. 

Storyline

Being a light-hearted musical, 'Bandish Bandits' will usher in a breather of sorts from dark thrillers and crime dramas. 

 

Tags:
Bandish BanditsAmazon prime videosmusical seriesAmazon
Next
Story

This is how Kabir Sawant played by Amit Sadh from 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' came to life - Watch
  • 14,35,453Confirmed
  • 32,771Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,61,17,308Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M2S

Rafale and Sukhoi, both are the two major powers of indian airforce now