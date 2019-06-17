Glenda Jackson to return to TV after 25 years with 'Elizabeth is Missing'

London: Veteran actor Glenda Jackson is set to return to television after a gap of 25 years with BBC One's "Elizabeth is Missing".

The show is adapted from Emma Healey's bestselling novel of the same name, reported BBC.

The one-off featuring length episode will see Jackson star as Maud, an elderly woman suffering from dementia who is trying to find her best friend Elizabeth.

"Emma's novel and Andrea's screenplay paint the most striking portrait of a woman in the grip of a devastating condition. I am delighted to be making my return to television to play Maud, a character it's impossible not to be charmed and moved by," Jackson said in a statement.

Healey also expressed her excitement over Jackson's casting in the project.

"Absolutely thrilled. Amazing actress, amazing script, can't wait to see the adaptation. Honoured that it's Maud who will bring Glenda Jackson back onto our TVs," she posted on Twitter.

The one-off feature-length drama is adapted by writer Andrea Gibb and will soon begin filming in Scotland.