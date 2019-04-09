GoT stars on maintaining secrecy around its plot

New Delhi: Actors Maisie Williams and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau find the buzz around the plot of the final season of "Game of Thrones", crazy.

"I remember having a little braid in my hair and the hair and make-up team would be like, you cannot leave with that braid in your hair, we have to take it out," Williams said in a statement.

"Because people will read into it and find some spoilers with just a braid. It's crazy," added the actress, who essays Arya Stark in the fantasy series.

Coster-Waldau, aka Jaime Lannister, was cryptic in his response.

"I think that it is the final season, so you would imagine we would move towards some resolution when it comes to the major questions," he said.

The show, based on George R.R. Martin's novels, is about the quest to claim the Iron Throne. But it also stands for complicated political gambits, scheming and the backstabbing nature of people and finding love in troubled times.

"Game of Thrones" Season 8 will premiere internationally on April 14. One can watch the show along with viewers in the US through Hotstar Premium -- where it will stream on April 15 morning.