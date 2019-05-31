Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 3 June 2019 Preview: Parv kidnaps entire Jindal family?

In tonight’s episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ’s men manage to rescue Kunal. Siddhi finds out her brother is safe and refuses to divorce Parv. To get married to Revathi, Parv decides to kill his wife Siddhi. Guddan and AJ find out about it and come up with a plan to catch Parv red-handed. However, Saraswati overhears the plan and warns Parv, which ruins Guddan and AJ’s plan.

Next week, Guddan wakes up on a hard floor she wakes up and hears someone chanting. She sees Revathi being forced to marry Parv. Guddan tries to fight Parv and take Revathi away. Parv tells her to think twice before doing that. He shows her that the entire Jindal family is kidnapped by him.

Guddan is terrified to see this and Parv shows her that AJ is kidnapped too. Will Guddan be able to stop Parv and Revathi’s marriage all by herself? Stay tuned to find out.