close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 3

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 3 June 2019 Preview: Parv kidnaps entire Jindal family?

In the upcoming episodes, Parv kidnaps Guddan and AJ's entire family so that he can get married to Revathi.

Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 3 June 2019 Preview: Parv kidnaps entire Jindal family?

In tonight’s episode of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, AJ’s men manage to rescue Kunal. Siddhi finds out her brother is safe and refuses to divorce Parv. To get married to Revathi, Parv decides to kill his wife Siddhi. Guddan and AJ find out about it and come up with a plan to catch Parv red-handed. However, Saraswati overhears the plan and warns Parv, which ruins Guddan and AJ’s plan.

Next week, Guddan wakes up on a hard floor she wakes up and hears someone chanting. She sees Revathi being forced to marry Parv. Guddan tries to fight Parv and take Revathi away. Parv tells her to think twice before doing that. He shows her that the entire Jindal family is kidnapped by him.

Guddan is terrified to see this and Parv shows her that AJ is kidnapped too. Will Guddan be able to stop Parv and Revathi’s marriage all by herself? Stay tuned to find out.

Tags:
Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega 3Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega preview updateGuddan Tumse Na Ho Payega written update
Next
Story

Tanuja Chandra's next on LGBT community to have a digital release

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Deshhit: Nirmala Sitharaman takes charge as finance minister