Has Akanshka Puri already broken-up with boyfriend Paras Chhabra after his confession on 'Bigg Boss 13'?

New Delhi: The popular reality show 'Bigg Boss 13' has been one of the most successful seasons so far. The contestants from various walks of life have added their own charm in entertaining the viewers. So, when contestant Paras Chhabra confessed multiple times to his friends inside the house about wanting to break-up with girlfriend Akanksha Puri, it caught attention.

In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episode with Salman Khan, Paras opened up on his relationship with Akanksha and how he wants to end things once he comes out. Also, his closeness with fellow inmate Mahira Sharma has been under the scanner.

Earlier, a supporting girlfriend Akanksha tried to explain saying it could be a part of Paras's strategy to stay strong in the game but looks like after his recent confession on the show, she has finally decided to end the relationship.

According to a report in Pinkvilla.com, Paras asked for some new clothes from the production team but now that Akanksha has decided to not carry the relationship forward, it is getting difficult for the makers to contact his family.

Akanksha has been getting a lot of fan reactions on Twitter. She even thanked everyone for showering support on her.

Thank you everyone for the love and support you have given me..Big thanks to you all .Love you all — Akanksha Puri (@puri_akanksha) January 30, 2020

In a previous interview with Pinkvilla.com, Akanksha had said, “I had asked him to flirt around and show his playboy side but did not tell him to corner a girl and kiss her and hold her hand in abandonment. I don't know what is he doing.”

'Bigg Boss 13' grand finale will take place on February 15, 2020.

