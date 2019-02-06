हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Helly Shah

Helly Shah was in 'no hurry' to take up another show

She has also featured in shows like "Laal Ishq" and "Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung".

Mumbai: Actress Helly Shah of "Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur" fame last played a lead role in the 2017 daily soap "Devanshi". After featuring in a reality show and an episodic format project, she will play a lead role in the upcoming show "Sufiyana Ishq". She says she was in no hurry to take up another show as she wanted a break.

"I'm happy to be a part of 'Sufiyana Ishq' as the makers are giving me an opportunity to play a great and extremely challenging role. I wanted to wait for the correct time to return on screen. I was in no hurry as I needed a break to enjoy my life," Helly said in a statement.

"Even after my show 'Devanshi' went off air, I was flooded with offers but I wasn't keen on playing similar characters... I always look for something new, fresh and challenging," she added.

She has also featured in shows like "Laal Ishq" and "Rasoi Ki Jung Mummyon Ke Sung".

 

