Here Comes A New Dating-Fashion-Based Show, Makers Announce MTV Date 2 Remember

New Delhi: Buddies Productions is thrilled to announce the ‘MTV D2R Mr and Miss India Runway Model’, a revolutionary first-ever reality dating and fashion-bases show, while in search of love aspiring models will embark on a journey to become India's Top Runway Models. The show will go on air in the mid of February, experience the fashion sensation that everyone's talking about and make a statement like never before.

MTV D2R promises to be an exhilarating fusion of love, fashion, and physical challenges, providing a groundbreaking platform for individuals to find both love and success in the world of modeling. The show will not only entertain but also inspire a new generation of aspiring models, leaving a lasting impact on the Indian reality TV landscape.

The dynamic Akanksha Puri and heartthrob Umar Riaz come as hosts of ‘MTV D2R Mr and Miss India Runway Model’ bringing their infectious energy, undeniable charisma, and celebrity appeal to the show. Their popularity on social media and passion for fashion will set the stage for a captivating journey of love, competition, and catwalk couture.

‘MTV D2R Mr and Miss India Runway Model’ will be a show where, for the first time, all of the contestants will compete, make bonds, be groomed, and win the titles of Mr and Miss India as a couple. We're experimenting with a niche concept while producing a show for a large audience, says Mohit Ragahv, director of Buddies Productions. The contestants are handpicked from diverse cultural backgrounds across India and will embody the unique tapestry that makes India shine, adding to the show's popularity. D2R season 2 is more than simply a dating reality program.