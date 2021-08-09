Hina Khan celebrates birthday of her late father, posts video of sobbing mother cutting cake

New Delhi: Actress Hina Khan is very close to her family and shared a special bond with her father, who died suddenly this year on April 20 due to a cardiac arrest. The actress has been keeping strong since then and keeps posting heartfelt messages on her Instagram for her father.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress recently took to Instagram to share a video and photos of her father’s first birthday after his demise. Hina’s mother can be seen sobbing and cutting the birthday cake on her husband’s behalf.

In other photos posted by the actress, we can see a picture from last year's celebration when her father was alive. The 33 years old also posted a photo of her father’s grave decorated with flowers and a birthday bouquet lying next to it.

Hina also posted a long emotional and inspirational heartfelt note along with the video and photos. “Loss that is incomprehensible makes us feel bitter about life..

But to be able to create our own silver lining takes depth, courage, strength and will ..I have definitely got that from my mother.. I can’t imagine or know anyone stronger.. she chose to celebrate it and decided to cut the cake on His behalf..she’s both the source and inspiration for my strength,” wrote the Line actress.

She further continued, “At first I wasn’t sure about posting these visuals of a courageous yet sobbing mother who’s fighting it out for THE ONE she loved and the ones who love her ..But just like we have to experience all possible human emotions.. I think to keep our social media presence as real as possible.. we must show the vulnerabilities.. the teary eyes, the sobs and grief ..Because we must accept us as a whole human being .. with all sides .. hopefully this will make us more tolerant to accept everyone else ..And that I learned from my beloved Father ..To All you people out thr, you are not alone.. Stay strong. Hope this post of mine gives you enough strength to overcome such Hardships.. I humbly request everyone to keep him in your prayers will always love you dad We will always love you..Happy Birthday Daddy cool”.

Various celebrities like Bharti Singh, Rubina Dilaik, Rashmi Desai, Disha Parmar, Arti Singh, Kushal Tandon and others commented on Hina’s post and sent her love and strength.

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in a music video opposite Shaheer Sheikh. The duo had earlier collaborated for ‘Baarish Ban Jaana’ music video, which garnered immense love from the audiences.