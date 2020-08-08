Hina Khan starrer 'Naagin 5' premiere date, time and all you need to know!

New Delhi: One of the most loved supernatural shows on TV, Naagin is back with its 5th season and none other than Hina Khan has stepped in as a glamourous Naagin to woo her viewers this time.

Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin 5' is produced by Balaji Telefilms and will premiere on August 9, 2020, and will telecast thereon every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm- so your weekends are booked.

The new season of the show features Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra in the leading roles.

Producer Ekta Kapoor of Balaji Telefilms said, “We set out on this fascinating journey of recreating Naagin folklore five years ago and today, we will turn a new chapter with Naagin 5. It will further the intrigue around the mystical world of Naagin as she returns to reclaim her love and ravage her enemies. Enhancing the mysticism, Naagin 5 will be packed with a myriad of emotions ranging from resentment, hatred, unrequited love to revenge coupled with great visuals and extraordinary cast. I would like to welcome Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra to the Naagin universe and I hope that with our partnership with COLORS, we will create history once again.”

Commenting on the concept of the show,Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18 said,“Season after season, Naagin has fortified its position as one of television’s biggest fantasy fiction franchise with its exceptional storytelling. As the legacy continues, we are delighted to present another historic season of the show featuring the very talented star cast that includes Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Mohit Malhotra. Naagin 5 will narrate a fascinating tale of love, revenge, and passion and is a visual spectacle with a promising storyline, cutting-edge special effects, and finely etched characters that are sure to enrich viewers’ experience. While strengthening our association with Balaji Telefilms, we are looking forward to embarking on an exciting new journey.”

Speaking about the launch Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, said,“At COLORS, we are proud to keep the ball of entertainment rolling and are extremely delighted to be back in full force. On the heels of our latest offerings, Ishq Mein Marjaawan and Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, we are excited to launch a brand new season of our most popular and television’s biggest fantasy fiction franchise, Naagin. The aim is to enhance the magical portrayal of Indian folklore and take forward the legacy of extraordinary entertainment with the fifth edition of the show."