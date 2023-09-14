Hindi Diwas 2023: TV Actors Rohitashv Gour, Himani Shivpuri And Others Share Goofy Tongue Twisters

New Delhi: It's that time of the year when we celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' to mark the importance of the language that holds a special place in everyone's hearts. In addition to its everyday use, Hindi offers a world of fun and amusement, especially through its famous tongue twisters, adding a playful dimension to the language’s appeal. For TV actors Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna, Doosri Maa), Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitashv Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai), these Hindi tongue twisters have become a delightful intersection of language, laughter and learning.

Veteran TV Actress Himani Shivpuri shared, “Hindi, is not only popular in India but also across the globe. As the daughter of a Hindi and Sanskrit professor, I have a deep connection with the language. As an artist, I feel very proud when Indian lyrics, songs, and hymns are adapted and used by various popular rap and pop music artists. There was a famous tongue twister in my film ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Ghum’, which goes, 'Chandu Ke Chacha Ne, Chandu Ki Chachi Ko, Chandni-Chowk Mein, Chandni Raat Mein, Chaandi Ke Chammach Se Chatni Chatai.' It became extremely popular, and I remember that all children and teenagers used it in their games and challenged each other to speak it as fast as they could. There was also a famous album made from it, which became a huge hit. Hindi is truly an amazing language to learn, and today's kids should learn and enjoy it just as they enjoy speaking English.”

Much-loved actor from Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai, Rohitashv Gour said, “I have a good command of the Hindi language, and as a theatre artist, we are trained to speak both Hindi and English fluently. However, there was a time when I used to fumble a lot while delivering dialogue. I remember, for one of my plays, I had to narrate the dialogue, saying, ‘Tola Ram Tala Tol Ke Tel Mein Tul Gaya, Tula Hua Tola Tale Ke Tale Hue Tel Mein Tala Gaya’. During my rehearsals, I practised it almost 90 to 100 times. It was difficult for me to say such tongue twisters at that time. Over time, I have mastered the language, and today, I can deliver any tongue twister without fumbles or errors and with confidence.

On the importance of the Hindi language, Gour added, "I believe that our Hindi language is interesting and full of fun. In my show, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, I keep narrating such tongue twisters to irritate my neighbour Vibhuti Mishra (Aasif Sheikh). For one of our episodes, we were using this tongue twister to tease each other: ‘Daali Daali Pe Nazar Daali, Kisi Ne Achchhi Daali, Kisi Ne Buri Daali, Jis Daali Pe Maine Nazar Daali Wahi Daali Kisi Ne Tod Daali.’ We keep having fun using tongue twisters in our dialogues to irritate and annoy each other’s characters (laughs). I wish you all a happy Hindi Diwas day."

Child actor Aayudh Bhanushali, Krishna from Doosri Maa, shared, “Hindi is my favourite subject in school, and I enjoy reading Hindi poems and stories. My Hindi teacher frequently provides us with tongue twisters to enhance our command over the language. Initially, I used to feel somewhat irritated because I often struggled to say them correctly, but now I find it immensely enjoyable."

Aayudh then shared his favourite tongue twister, "My favorite tongue twister so far is, 'Pake Ped Par Paka Papita, Paka Ped Ya Paka Papita Pake Ped Ko Pakde Pinku, Pinku Pakde Paka Papita.' I make every effort to pronounce it accurately, but my 'Paka Papita' often ends up sounding like 'papa Pakita.' Following my significant struggle, I passed this assignment on to Neha Didi (Yashoda), and I was amazed to see her pronounce it flawlessly in one go. The best part was that after some time, I observed everyone on my set murmuring the same tongue twister. It was a lot of fun watching the team try to articulate it correctly.”