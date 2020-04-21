History Created! Zee Talkies becomes No.1 Marathi channel with highest ever GRPs

While the country battles the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the leading Marathi movie Channel – Zee Talkies has left no stone unturned to curate a library of titles that viewers can sit back and enjoy with their families. With a great line up of offerings, the channel has attained the No.1 spot with 165 GRPs, surpassing all the Marathi general entertainment, news, music and movie channels both at Maharashtra Urban and Urban + Rural levels.

The time spent on the channel has grown significantly to 138 minutes in Wk 14. The reach has attained a top stop for 3 consecutive weeks in a row and stands at 36.1% (Wk 14) in Marathi genre (except Marathi news).

While viewers act responsible towards the society and practice social distancing, Zee Talkies had the perfect remedy to drive away their boredom. The latest offering of 'Talkies Premier League' coupled with robust programming has created a lot of affinity amongst the audience. Talkies Premiere League kickstarted with blockbuster movie 'Tumbbad' that was presented to viewers in Marathi.

It garnered a remarkable TVR of 3.4. In the coming weeks, Zee Talkies aims to continue its winning streak by constantly innovating and offering audience-centric content. Zee Talkies will continue to enthral its viewers with its interesting line-up of movies under 'Talkies Premier League' and will feature entertaining titles like 'Khari Biscuit', 'Aaltoon Paltoon' to name a few.

Moreover, the devotional shows Gajar Kirtanacha and Man Mandira continue to play a vital role in keeping the state's spirits high and rekindling hope with viewers in these trying times. There's a lot of demand for popular kirtankars to be aired during this lockdown period.

With its promise of best of Marathi films and nonstop fun through mash-ups, Zee Talkies will continue to provide quality entertainment to the audiences of Maharashtra.

Source: BARC |TG: 2+ l Market: MH l Period: Wk. 14'20 l Time band: 0200-2600 l All day's l 24 Hrs