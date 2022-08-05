MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's love story is one of the most interesting ones in Bollywood and was quite the talk of the town. The duo was in a long-term relationship and never shied away from expressing their love for each other. The duo ever appeared together as celebrity guests on Karan Johar's 'Koffee With Karan' when they opened their hearts out about their relationship. However, after dating each other for close to five years, the couple decided to part ways during the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film 'Jab We Met'. The two later did Anurag Kashyap's 'Udta Punjab' but the makers made sure that they did not share screen space together.

Kareena Kapoor, who is promoting her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' appeared on the celebrity chat show with her co-star Aamir Khan, and showed her candid side. While Kareena mostly dodged most questions in the rapid-fire round, her response to one of Karan's questions has the Internet talking. Karan spiced up Kareena's rapid-fire round with a question that involved her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor and it has now become the highlight of the episode.

Karan asked Kareena, "Who will not be invited to Shahid Kapoor's party?"

Kareena responded saying, "Me, I guess."

This response left Karan baffled which he eventually covered up by laughing it off.

Apart from the fun camaraderie the two stars shared with Karan on the show, they also touched on a couple of serious topics like filmmaking and business, and parenting.

On the show, Aamir also revealed how he regrets not spending much time with his family in the past. During the conversation, Aamir said, "I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn't nurture like I did my work. I realized suddenly I`ve not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children."

Talking about his current relationship with his family, Aamir said, "Since the last few months, I think I'm a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena's parents (Aamir`s first wife) and Kiran (second wife)."

Karan then questioned Aamir, "Do you feel a sense of regret?"

Aamir responded by saying, "I would like to. I think I'm a different person now. Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing."