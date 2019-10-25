Hotel Mumbai trailer celebrates the triumph of humanity that defied the terrorist attacks of 26/11

After impressing the world at various international film festivals, the much-awaited, critically-acclaimed film, Hotel Mumbai, directed by Anthony Maras, starring Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi in key roles, is all set to hit the screens in India on November 29, 2019.

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, the film has been lauded for sensitively depicting the true story of the indomitable human spirit that prevailed during the brutal 26/11 terrorist attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

The film's thrilling trailer is sure to send chills down your spine, transporting you to the fateful night, and will portray the triumph of humanity and showcase how 34 brave hearts fought through their fear to protect their guests at the hotel thereby saving thousands of lives.

Watch Hotel Mumbai trailer:

Actor Dev Patel shared, “This film for me is about the unlikely heroes of this hotel. The beauty of this story is that those staff of the hotel to whom you may not even give a second look, brings out their humanity. And it was really these people who put their lives on the line to save their guests. Because for them this hotel was their home, it was sacred to them”.

Anupam Kher commented, “What pulled me to this film was that I live in Mumbai, I was witness to this whole event. What happens to us as spectators is that we only learn of statistics, but we will never know the real stories of human beings. The story was important to tell for me because it showed a human side to this tragedy”.

Talking about the trailer, Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios said, “Hotel Mumbai's trailer will give the audiences a glimpse into this extraordinary story of valor and compassion which surely is going to have a lasting impact on the audiences.”

Salil Chaturvedi, Founder, Purpose Entertainment added, “This is a deeply Indian story but at the same time, the trailer will show why there's so much more to this film. We hope the trailer leaves the same impact on the audience that it did on us. It is a powerful humane story that we hope will strike a chord with audiences across the country.”

Presented by Zee Studios and Purpose Entertainment, Hotel Mumbai will release in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on November 29, 2019.