HOUSE OF THE DRAGON SEASON 2 FINALE EPISODE

House of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Episode: Fans Root For Epic Season 3!

House of the Dragon Season 2: The season finale has set the stage for a high-octane Season 3, with both sides preparing for a full-scale assault on King’s Landing. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 09:30 AM IST|Source: Bureau
House of The Dragon Season 2 Finale Episode: Fans Root For Epic Season 3! Pic Courtesy: Show Still

New Delhi: The much-anticipated finale episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 hit the screens yesterday leaving fans more excited for the upcoming season. As the episode draws to a close, it sets multiple battle plans into motion, priming fans for what promises to be an action-packed Season 3. The globally-loved series is streaming exclusively on JioCinema Premium in India, in English, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. 

House of the Dragon Season 2

Season 2 has been a whirlwind of strategic manoeuvring and mounting tensions, focusing on Team Black and Team Green as they prepare for an inevitable clash. While the season featured only one fully fleshed-out battle scene, the narrative has been charged with the buildup to war, showcasing how each faction is gearing up for the ultimate confrontation.

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s quest for dragon seeds and Daemon Targaryen’s haunting nightmares at Harrenhal have underscored the personal stakes of the war. Meanwhile, Aemond Targaryen's brutal tactics, including his attack on his own brother, further escalated the conflict.

In Episode 7, Rhaenyra made significant strides by successfully recruiting Targaryen bastards as dragon riders for her cause. This move seemed to tip the scales in her favor, giving her army a formidable advantage with three new dragons at their disposal. However, the finale revealed Aemond’s desperation, as he resorted to burning down entire communities and coercing his younger sister into joining the fray.

House of the Dragon Season 3?

The season finale has set the stage for a high-octane Season 3, with both sides preparing for a full-scale assault on King’s Landing. With new dragons and shifting loyalties, Rhaenyra's anticipated return to the capital seems almost assured. However, given the unpredictable nature of the Game of Thrones franchise, fans know that no victory is ever guaranteed.

As the story progresses, viewers can expect more intense battles, dramatic betrayals, and intricate political manoeuvring. The groundwork laid in the finale ensures that Season 3 will be a thrilling continuation of the epic struggle for the Iron Throne.

Tune in to JioCinema Premium and enjoy the high-octane action battle unfolding in the epic saga of House of the Dragon franchise in English, Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil and Bengali.

