How birthday girl Shivangi Joshi, Naira of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, is enjoying her life in Dehradun

New Delhi: TV star Shivangi Joshi of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ will have a quiet birthday celebration in her hometown Dehradun. She is enjoying her time in Dehradun since the lockdown was announced, a glimpse of which has been shared by Shivangi on Instagram. She turned 25 today.

Like a free bird, Shivangi is making the most of her days amidst the hills. The breathtaking view in the posts will make you go green with envy. One day, she also danced to Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez’s ‘Boro Loker Beti Lo’ song and made the spotlight follow her.

Here’s how birthday girl Shivangi Joshi is spending time in Dehradun:



Shivangi is a top-rated star of the television industry. She headlines ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’, which previously starred Hina Khan. Shivangi made her television debut in 2013 with ‘Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi’ and later followed it up with shows such as ‘Beintehaa’ and ‘Begusarai’. She joined team ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ as Naira in 2006.

Shivangi is said to be dating her ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ co-star Mohsin Khan.