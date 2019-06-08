close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ekta Kapoor

How Ekta Kapoor's son Ravie made her birthday special - Pic inside

Ekta Kapoor welcomed Ravie via surrogacy in January 2019.

How Ekta Kapoor&#039;s son Ravie made her birthday special - Pic inside
Image courtesy: Instagram/@ektaravikapoor

New Delhi: TV czarina Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 44th birthday with family and close friends in Mumbai. Pictures from the intimate celebration have been posted by Ekta and others on Instagram which prove they had the best time. 

The highlight of her special day was shared by Ekta recently on Instagram, where one of the posts reveals how her baby son Ravie wished her on her birthday.

The picture shows a pram decorated with balloons from all sides and Ekta captioned it as, "This is Ravie's way of saying happy birthday."

Ekta welcomed Ravie via surrogacy in January 2019. He has been named after Ekta's actor father Jeetendra, whose real name is Ravi Kapoor. 

Meanwhile, at the party, apart from parents Jeetendra, Shobha Kapoor and brother Tusshar, Ekta invited actors like Mona Singh, Krystle D'Souza, Anita Hassanandani, her husband Rohit Reddy, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh and others to the party. 

"This dinner, this group, this warmth," the TV-film producer captioned her post, adding the hashtag 'grateful.' Looks like the theme of the dinner was either black or white. See the picture here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This dinner this group this warmth ! #grateful

A post shared by Erkrek (@ektaravikapoor) on

Anita Hassanandani also shared snippets from the 'fam jam'.

Belated happy birthday, Ekta Kapoor!

Tags:
Ekta KapoorEkta Kapoor ravieEkta Kapoor birthday
Next
Story

Sophie Turner yet to watch the finale episode of 'Game of Thrones'

Must Watch

PT17M23S

PM Modi addresses BJP workers