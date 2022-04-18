Hunarbaaz finale: Akash Singh wins trophy, takes home Rs 15 lakh

New Delhi: Akash Singh emerged as the winner of talent show ‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’ on Sunday and took home the trophy and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The dancer beat Yo Highness, Band Rocknama, Band Harmony of the Pines, Sanchita and Shubhroto, Ustaad Anirban and Sukhdeb. Runner up Yo Highness took home the cash prize of Rs 5 lakh.

Overjoyed, Akash Singh in a statement said that his victory seems ‘surreal’ and thanked judes Parineeti Chopra, Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty for their constant support and guidance.

“I can’t find the words to express the emotions that I am going through, and it all feels so surreal. I had started my journey on the show with a dream to make it big and today after winning the show I feel like I have fulfilled every bit of it. I would like to thank Karan sir, Mithun sir and Parineeti ma’am for guiding me throughout the show. Lastly, I want to thank my family and friends for having my back and supporting me in this life-changing journey,” Akash said in a statement.

‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’ marked Parineeti Chopra’s television debut as a judge.The show was hosted by comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti was pregnant with her first baby while she also hosted the show.



‘Hunarbaaz – Desh Ki Shaan’ finale was a fun-filled event. ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji and host Karan Kundrra were part of the finale’s episode. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also celebrated Neetu’s son - actor Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding to Alia Bhatt on the stage.