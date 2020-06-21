I am bisexual, reveals Vikas Gupta, says he is done with ‘hiding his emotions’

New Delhi: Television producer and host Vikas Gupta on Sunday revealed that he is ‘bisexual, with pride’. In a social media post, the former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant said that he falls in love with humans regardless of their gender and now, he is done with ‘hiding his emotions’.

“Hi, just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There are more like me. With Pride, I am Bisexual. PS: No more being blackmailed or bullied. Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan, Thank you for forcing me to come out,” Vikas tweeted.

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

Meanwhile, in a separate Instagram post, he thanked actor Karan Kundra and TV czarina Ekta Kapoor for standing by him despite knowing his truth. Vikas also added that he is no longer ashamed of his sexuality.

“Here I am, how I am - Standing tall and I will not be shamed bullied or blackmailed for what God has made me. It has been years of torture and humiliation and hiding my emotions but that has not stopped me from being a good human being who is constantly evolving,” read an excerpt from his post.

He also mentioned that he has been “bullied” by actors Priyank Sharma and Parth Samthaan. “Both Priyank and Parth have done terrible things, but I will not shame them either of what all has happened because mud-slinging is what one of them loves. I spoke today because they pushed me to this extent,” Vikas said.

Check out his entire post here:

Vikas Gupta is a popular name in the television industry. He was earlier associated with Balaji Telefilms. He emerged as the second runner up in ‘Bigg Boss 11’.