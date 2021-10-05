I don't remember my girlfriend's name: Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan tells Ranveer Singh

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has returned as the host of Bigg Boss 15, which premiered over the weekend. Entered into its 15th season, Bigg Boss is touted as one of the most controversial yet entertaining reality shows of Indian television.

The premiere night of the show witnessed Salman Khan introducing contestants one by one. The second half of the premiere night was aired on the next day, ie. on October 3, and the host Khan was introducing the remaining contestants on the show. In the meantime, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh made a brief appearance on the show, to promote his upcoming quiz television show 'The Big Picture'.

While explaining the format of the show to Salman, Ranveer played a game with the superstar. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor posed a trick question which left Salman stumped.

He asked, "In this movie, what is Bajrangi Bhaijaan's girlfriend's name?" The role was played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the film. Salman replied in Hindi, "I don't remember my own girlfriend's name, you are making me recall the name of Bajrangi Bhaijaan's girlfriend." He jogged his memory and suddenly remembered that 'Bajrangi' called his girlfriend 'Madam Ji' in the film.

For the unversed, Kareena essayed the role of Salman Khan's on-screen girlfriend, 'Rasika' in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'.

When he couldn't remember the actual name, Salman turned to the camera and apologised to Kareena, "Eh sorry Kareena, at least I know your name."

Salman Khan's personal life has always been in the news and of great interest to his fans. For the last few years, rumours of Salman Khan dating Romanian model-actress Iulia Vantur have been doing rounds. Iulia is said to be close to Salman Khan and his family and has often been spotted with them.

Speaking of 'Bigg Boss 15', contestants this year include Shamita Shetty, Jay Bhanushali, Tejasswi Prakash, Vidhi Pandya, Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht, Karan Kundrra, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Sahil Shroff, Umar Riaz, Vishal Kotian, Afsana Khan, Akasa Singh, Ieshaan Sehgaal and Meisha Iyer.