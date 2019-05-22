I feel lost: Jason Momoa reacts to Daenerys' death in 'Game of Thrones' finale

Los Angeles: Jason Momoa is not happy with "Game of Thrones" season finale that brought along the death of his on-screen wife Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of her love interest and nephew, Jon Snow.

The actor, who starred as Khal Drogo in the first season of the HBO series, said he felt "lost" with how things went for his Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) in the last episode of the final season.

Momoa live-streamed himself watching the episode on Instagram.

The actor reached the part where Jon (Kit Harington) is banished to the Night's Watch over killing Daenerys and put out an Instagram Story to vent his faux anger.

"Let me get this sh*t straight. You're going back to what the f**k you did in the first place and you killed Khaleesi... Oh my God! We're gonna go to the bars and we're gonna get in a fight," he said in the story.

"I feel lost. I'm lost. What the f**k? Drogon should've melted his a**. Ugh. And the godda*n bar is closed!" he added.

Post "GoT", Momoa went on to star in and as DC superhero "Aquaman", of which a sequel is in the works.