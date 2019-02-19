हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Alia Bhatt

I never missed my dad, I didn't really have him: Alia Bhatt on Mahesh Bhatt's busy schedule

Get the inside scoop on your favourite Bollywood stars, only on Starry Nights 2. Oh! on Zee Cafe.

Born as a fierce soul with a ready-to-take-on-the-world attitude, Alia Bhatt - the gully boy sensation, graced the couch on Starry Nights 2. Oh! In the latest episode of Zee Cafe's show, Alia was seen with her mother Soni Razdan, who revealed interesting stories of her childhood and acting career. Spilling beans over the drama she did during her childhood, Soni opens about her family relations as well.

While revealing secrets about Alia's childhood, Soni Razdan mentioned how once, when she took Alia to school, Alia mentioned that she was free buffing and she had 'just forgotten' it. Looking embarrassed on the revelation, Alia and Razdan laughed their hearts out and Razdan said, "I had to immediately bring her back home."

Komal Nahta asked if Alia missed her father Mahesh Bhatt, she said, "For me, he was always like a celebrity who would walk into the house. I didn't miss him as such because I did not really have him. But after a couple of years, he made sure he spent some time with us, played board games. The real friendship started when I entered the Bollywood industry and I understand how it must have been for him. It is such a consuming job."

Along with Alia Bhatt, her mother Soni Razdan was asked to share a bit more about Alia Bhatt and her daughter's childhood memories. She adds, "Alia was always a happy go lucky child, it is a wonderful feeling to witness how big of a star she has become now. We are all quite charmed by what she is managing to do. She is doing it well and what more can one ask."
 
A star and fashionista since a young age, Soni Razdan reveals, "Alia was a very obedient child, the only thing she was fussy about was what dress she wore. I would have to give her choices and she would pick her dress out knowing very well exactly what she wanted to wear."

Further, into the show, Soni Razdan spoke about Raazi, she said, "It will go down as one of my most cherished memories, it was a wonderful feeling to be at par onset and also play mother and daughter as well. To add to it all it was shot in Kashmir, I was super grateful to have got this role". On being asked how it felt to work with her mother, Alia admitted that more than nervous she was super excited.

Introducing his double trouble round, a lot of secrets were revealed when the two of them, Soni Razdan admits that she hated Alia Bhatt's movie Shaandar. Alia was also asked the one thing she loves about her mother, she said, "She's a very open person, she's strong but not rigid which makes her a free person."
 
Get the inside scoop on your favourite Bollywood stars, only on Starry Nights 2. Oh! on Zee Cafe, Sundays at 10 PM!

 

Alia BhattMahesh BhattStarry Nights 2. Oh!zee cafezee cafe HDSoni Razdan
