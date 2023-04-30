topStoriesenglish2601160
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
INDIA'S BEST DANCER 3

'I See Govinda In You': Sonali Bendre Lauds India's Best Dancer 3 Contestant Shivam Wankhede

Giving a ‘hatke’ performance this week while displaying his showmanship will be Marathi mulga Shivam Wankhede.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 30, 2023, 10:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'I See Govinda In You': Sonali Bendre Lauds India's Best Dancer 3 Contestant Shivam Wankhede

New Delhi: The ‘best ka biggest celebration’ will commence this weekend with the ‘Grand Premiere’ of Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 3! Debuting as the ‘Best 13’, the superlative talent will captivate the entire nation with a grand spectacle that also pays ode to the art of dancing. Making this night extra special will be ace choreographer and dance maestro, Remo D'Souza, who will be left in awe with the phenomenal performances of the ‘Best 13’. 
 

Giving a ‘hatke’ performance while displaying his showmanship will be Marathi mulga Shivam Wankhede. Dancing to 'Dil Na Diya’ along with his choreographer Sonali Kar, their spectacular act will be deemed no short of a "paisa vasool performance" by the special guest, Remo D’souza. The dance maestro will also stand and call out his signature - "Now that's a good performance!" 
 
He continues, "It felt as if electricity passed through me, and you shook me. We saw so many great performances and then these two came on stage to say, "we are here as well!" I have seen this song in the film, and that had some brilliant dance moves, but watching this performance live, what you have done today is something else." 
 
An awestruck Sonali Bendre will also compliment Shivam comparing him to veteran actor and dancer Govinda, saying, "Mujhe aapke dance mein Govinda ji nazar aate hai." 
 
Tune in to watch Shivam 'Govinda' Wankhede in the 'Grand Premiere' of India's Best Dancer 3, tonight at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: DNA test of 'Pahlwani' at Jantar Mantar
DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel