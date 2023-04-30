'I See Govinda In You': Sonali Bendre Lauds India's Best Dancer 3 Contestant Shivam Wankhede

New Delhi: The ‘best ka biggest celebration’ will commence this weekend with the ‘Grand Premiere’ of Sony Entertainment Television's homegrown dance reality show 'India's Best Dancer Season 3! Debuting as the ‘Best 13’, the superlative talent will captivate the entire nation with a grand spectacle that also pays ode to the art of dancing. Making this night extra special will be ace choreographer and dance maestro, Remo D'Souza, who will be left in awe with the phenomenal performances of the ‘Best 13’.





Giving a ‘hatke’ performance while displaying his showmanship will be Marathi mulga Shivam Wankhede. Dancing to 'Dil Na Diya’ along with his choreographer Sonali Kar, their spectacular act will be deemed no short of a "paisa vasool performance" by the special guest, Remo D’souza. The dance maestro will also stand and call out his signature - "Now that's a good performance!"He continues, "It felt as if electricity passed through me, and you shook me. We saw so many great performances and then these two came on stage to say, "we are here as well!" I have seen this song in the film, and that had some brilliant dance moves, but watching this performance live, what you have done today is something else."An awestruck Sonali Bendre will also compliment Shivam comparing him to veteran actor and dancer Govinda, saying, "Mujhe aapke dance mein Govinda ji nazar aate hai."Tune in to watch Shivam 'Govinda' Wankhede in the 'Grand Premiere' of India's Best Dancer 3, tonight at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television!