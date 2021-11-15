हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss 15

‘I see Nishant Bhat winning Bigg Boss 15’, says Moose Jattana

Nishant Bhat's Bigg Boss OTT connection Moose Jattana says he has all the qualities of a winner.

IANS

Mumbai: Former 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Moose Jattana has come forward in support of 'Bigg Boss 15' contestant and choreographer Nishant Bhat. Their proximity was quite visible in the Karan Johar hosted reality show and in fact, Nishant was also seen asking Bigg Boss in 'Bigg Boss 15' to send his former connection inside the house.

Talking about Nishant and his game, Moose said, "I see him going till the end, and I see him winning. I expected him to win OTT also because his good, bad and ugly is out there in the open. And he is so loyal towards Pratik and that's by choice, and I applaud that. Sometimes it is difficult but his loyalty towards him is firm. And why not? A winner requires all these qualities and he embodies them."

Referring to Nishant's friendship with Pratik Sehajpal, Moose said, "They are the reason why I watch the show. Even if the world may forget that I was their friend too, I have cried whenever they have cried and I have laughed whenever they have laughed in the show."

Lastly, if she had to give advice to Nishant, what would it be? "If I enter the house and if I had to give him advice, I would make him more cautious about Karan. I think Karan is playing a very smart game and he is sensible. I would tell Nishant to play his own and not run behind Karan. I would also tell him that you play your game, fight it out and come out as the winner," she concluded.

 

Bigg Boss 15Bigg Boss OTTNishant BhatMoose JattanaPratik SehajpalKaran KundraBigg Boss winner
