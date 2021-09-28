हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shaheer Sheikh

I undergo COVID-19 test before meeting my daughter, says Pavitra Rishta 2 actor Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer Sheikh undergoes a COVID-19 test each time before meeting his newborn daughter Anaya. The actor is busy shooting for ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’.

I undergo COVID-19 test before meeting my daughter, says Pavitra Rishta 2 actor Shaheer Sheikh
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Pavitra Rishta 2 actor Shaheer Sheikh is the new father in town and he is making sure to avoid meeting his daughter Anaya often to eliminate any chances of exposing the little one to COVID-19.

"I am a little busy with work. I ideally wanted to be free and spend more time with her (Anaya) but I can't go directly back from my shoots and meet her due to the ongoing pandemic. I am avoiding meeting her often," Shaheer told ANI.

The actor, who is currently busy working on shows ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’, also shared that he undergoes the COVID test before meeting his newborn.

"It's not at all easy to maintain a balance between work and personal life but I am trying my best. I can’t go directly back to her but whenever I can, I do a test before meeting her. It's also challenging for my wife as I am not always present," he added.

For the unversed, Shaheer tied the knot with Ruchikaa Kapoor, the senior vice president at Balaji Productions, in November 2020. The couple had reportedly opted for a court marriage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On September 20, Shaheer had taken to his Instagram account to officially announce the arrival of his first child. "Blessed with the gift of life. Filled with immense gratitude... need all your love and good wishes for the journey ahead. Keep us in your prayers #Anaya," he had posted.

Anaya was born to Shaheer and Ruchikaa on September 11.

