Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2811602https://zeenews.india.com/television/iconic-tv-show-cid-set-for-comeback-after-6-years-2811602.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
CID

Iconic TV Show CID Set For Comeback After 6 Years

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. 

|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2024, 09:58 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Iconic TV Show CID Set For Comeback After 6 Years

Mumbai: Nostalgia alert! iconic TV show 'CID' is all set to make a comeback. On Thursday, the makers shared the update, revealing the show's promo will be out on October 26.

Interestingly, they also dropped a clip on social media, featuring the show's beloved stars Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava, and Daya Shetty.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ajay Nagrath (@ajay.nagrath)

The clip begins with a close-up shot of Dayanand Shetty's intense eyes. Then we can see CP Pradyuman stepping out of a police car in the pouring rain. The iconic theme music plays in the background.

Actor Ajay Nagrath, who plays one of the pivotal role in the detective drama, also shared the clip on his social media and captioned it, "Are you excited?" This announcement left fans extremely excited. "Omggggggg so excited. Cid comes back again," a social media user commented.

"Yes... very excitedddddd," another Instagram user wrote.

Sony TV's hit series CID went off the air in October 2018, wrapping up a successful 20-year run. Actors who worked on the show became household names, all thanks to their intriguing performances. So guys get ready to hear ACP Pradyuman once again delivering his famous dialogue 'darwaja tod do Daya'. 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: SEBI Chief to Be Questioned by Public Accounts Committee
DNA Video
DNA: Has Congress Found Its ‘Indira’ in Priyanka Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath to Sell UP-Made Weapons to America
DNA Video
DNA: What Discussed Between Modi and Xi Jinping?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Lawrence Bishnoi’s Influence Growing in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MLA Files FIR Against Party Members in Bahraich Riot Case
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi Adityanath’s Impact in Mumbai: Posters Send Strong Message
DNA Video
DNA: Will Lawrence Bishnoi become a politician?
DNA Video
DNA: INA Foundation Day - Honoring Netaji’s Legacy
DNA Video
DNA: Terror Attack in Kashmir: How Did It Happen?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK