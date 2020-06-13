If Netflix Original 'Betaal' gave you chills then watch this Behind-The-mix video explaining the craft!

New Delhi: The Netflix Original 'Betaal', a horror series was streamed sometime back. If you liked the chilly zombie attack and felt the chills down your spine, here's a Behind-The-mix (BTM) video of what went behind the craft.

'Betaal' was created using a fusion of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Watch the video here:

'Betaal's is written and directed by Patrick Graham. It has been and co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, the zombie horror series stars Viineet Kumar Singh and Aahana Kumra in lead roles.

'Betaal' released on Netflix on May 24, 2020.