If you are a fan of old TV shows, these web-series featuring Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar and Ronit Roy should definitely be on your binge-watch list

New Delhi: We all loved TV shows at one point of time. Isn't it? Our favourite memory of watching these shows is with our grandmothers in the living room and surfing all the channels one by one. It’s time we live those memories again but things our not the same now. We are forced to do so due to the coronavirus lockdown and unfortunately, we have to stay indoors. Now what to do in such a case to avoid boredom? TV it is! No, you don’t have to watch those shows again. The OTT platforms have us sorted. So, why not explore and make the most of your time!

Remember TV stars such as Sakshi Tanwar, Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Asha Negi and Krystle D’Souza? Like the old times, they are now giving us plenty of options to watch them in a new avatar on web shows. We will take you through their shows on ZEE5 and help you in picking your choice. They stream simultaneously on ALTBalaji too.

Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat

‘Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat’, created and produced by Ekta Kapoor, stars one of TV’s most popular on-screen couples Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. It is about two people who are poles apart in their thinking and lifestyle, but still they fall in love. The series is available for streaming on ALTBalaji and Zee5.

Kehne Ko Humsafar

‘Kehne Ko Humsafar’ is also co-produced Ekta Kapoor. The series stars Ronit Roy, Mona Singh and Gurdeep Kohli. It’s about a man, in his 50s, having an extra-marital affair. Ronit plays Rohit. His wife is Gurdeep (Poonam) while Mona (Ananya) stars as his love interest. Rohit divorces Poonam to get married to Ananya despite having two young daughters. The story narrates how the trio’s lives change with just one decision.

Baarish

‘Baarish’ stars Asha Negi and Sharman Joshi as protagonists. It explores their lives and how they get married despite being completely opposite personalities. ‘Baarish’ teaches the meaning of true love and till what extent can you go for the person whom you love.

Fitrat

Tarini Bisht, played by Krystle D'Souza, is a gold-digger and isn't ashamed of being one. She dreams of a rich lifestyle and moves to Delhi from Dehradun to live in with her superrich friend Amy, Anushka Ranjan. Things turn ugly when Amy's fiance Veer (Aditya Seal) falls for her and all the equations get complicated.

Hum Tum And Them

'Hum Tum And Them' narrates the story of two single parents Shiva (Shweta Tiwari) and Yudi (Akshay Oberoi), who get a second chance in love. However, they find it hard to maintain a balance in their lives due to their teenaged children.

So, folks, if you are working, these four shows can be your weekend binge and if you are free, what are you waiting for? Just switch on your TV sets and start watching these shows!