Imlie fame Sumbul Touqeer confirmed as ‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant- Watch latest promo

New Delhi: As the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is just round the corner, the latest buzz in town is about who is going to enter the house this year. While several names are being reported as contestants, the latest promo of the show has confirmed the name of actress Sumbul Touqeer. The actress played the titular character of ‘Imlie’ in the popular Star Plus show.

In the tweet shared by the official handle of Colors TV, the actress can be seen singing "Imli ka boota, beri ka ber." Jus then, Bigg Boss cuts in and says, "Imli khatti, kadhwa ber." To this, Sumbul continues, "Iss season ke hum do sher," but Bigg Boss counters her agains and says, "Galat, tum ser mein sawa ser."

While the face of the actress was not visible clearly, the dialogues and the body language hinted exactly on the fact that it is none other than Sumbul.

Watch the promo here-

Fans of the actress could not control their excitement seeing the tweet and went into the comments section to shower their love and support for the actress. “Wow! #SumbulTouqeerKhan so excited!! Bring it on,” commented one user. A user even requested to see Sumbul with her ‘Imlie’ co-star Fahmaan Khan together in ‘Bigg Boss’ house. “We want to see Fahmaan Sumbul Together in BB16,” commented the user.

The anticipation around ‘Bigg Boss 16’ is at an all-time high as the show is about to premiere on October 1. This time the makers have kept the names of the contestants a secret. Other than Sumbul, the names of Gautam Vij and Chandni Sharma have been confirmed yet. Host Salman Khan is also releasing promos in the getups of iconic villains from Hindi cinema like ‘Mogambo’, ‘Kancha Cheena’ and ‘Gabbar Singh’. Let’s see how the show turns up when ‘Bigg Boss’ steps in to play the game!