Amitabh Bachchan

In a sea of blue PPE: Amitabh Bachchan resumes 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 12' shoot days after recovering from coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from coronavirus. In his blog, he mentioned that 'KBC 12' team took all safety precautions while shooting.

In a sea of blue PPE: Amitabh Bachchan resumes &#039;Kaun Banega Crorepati 12&#039; shoot days after recovering from coronavirus
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday announced that he has resumed shooting for the upcoming season of his TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC). 'KBC', which first aired in 2000, has entered its 12th season now. Sharing a picture from the sets of the show, Big B wrote, "It's back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years! Amaze .. that's a lifetime."

Amitabh Bachchan recently recovered from coronavirus. In his blog, he mentioned that the team took all safety precautions while shooting. 

"There is great consideration and care being extended .. all precautions carefully worked out and followed .. precautions were there earlier too in times of distress .. but this time it's severe .. it's personal .. this time they know its fatality, God forbid .. and that lingers .. the lightheartedness has sealed itself .. isolated .. do the do and leave," the 77-year-old megastar wrote.

Big B started working on 'KBC 12' in May at home. However, in July, he tested positive for coronavirus. He stayed in the hospital for over three weeks. 

A couple of days ago, the megastar informed that he is prepping up to resume the shoot of 'KBC 12' with "maximum safety precautions".

'Kaun Banega Crorepati' is an Indian adaptation of the British show 'Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?'. 

