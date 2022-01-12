In remembrance of Swami Vivekananda, these TV celebs shares their learnings from inspirational leader

New Delhi: Swami Vivekananda is one of the most inspirational and motivational leaders of our country. Every year, in order to celebrate him and his legacy, January 12 is celebrated as National Youth Day.

So in order to remember the great leader and his teachings, check out what our young TV actors have to say about the great leader.

&TV youth artists Jasneet Kaur (Malaika Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Sanjay Choudhary (Kamlesh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), Anjita Poonia (Indrani, Baal Shiv), Aashna Kishore (Kate, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan) pay their respects to the inspirational leader and share their learnings from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda.

Jasneet Kaur (Malaika Singh) from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan shares, “At a very early age my mother gifted me Swami Vivekananda’s book, ‘To the youth of India.’ Every word in that book has acted as a source of inspiration at every step of my life. Whenever I feel demotivated, I read it all over again. The National Youth Day creates awareness and provides knowledge about the rights of people in India. It is a day to remind the youth of their duty to be responsible towards themselves, their families, society and the nation. Let us take a moment to remember the leader who has given us so much to think and ponder upon.”

Sanjay Choudhary (Kamlesh) from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan adds, “I salute Swami Vivekananda for his teachings and stand by each one of them. He states that youth life is the most precious in his sayings, and its value is incalculable and indescribable. Hence, we need to be grateful for having seen our youth and make the most of it every day.”

Anjita Poonia (Indrani) from Baal Shiv shares, “Swami Vivekananda said, ‘Arise! Awake! And stop not till the goal is reached, and this teaching has always stayed with me. It is said that the future of a nation is defined by its youth population and the country with youth has the best resource to grow.”

Aashna Kishore (Kate) from &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan adds, “Swami Vivekananda shared the biggest life lesson of, ‘Whatever you think, you will be’ with the world. I abide by the principle and believe if you think of yourself as hardworking, strong-willed and patient, your actions will reflect in the same way.”