Independence Day 2022: Here’s what it means to these TV actors!

New Delhi: India celebrates Independence Day with great pride and joy every year on 15th August. We hoist our national flag and sing the National Anthem to honour our freedom fighters' struggles and contributions. &TV artists Mouli Ganguly (Mahasati Anusuya, Baal Shiv), Yogesh Tripathi (Daroga Happu Singh, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan), and Rohitash Gour (Manmohan Tiwari, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai) expressed their pride and love for the nation.

‘Baal Shiv’ actress Mouli Ganguly said, “We must never forget how difficult it was to achieve freedom and should celebrate the great contributions of our freedom fighters. We must also pray for our brave soldiers who are at the borders to keep us safe. Today is also a day to reiterate our promise to make India a better country and express love for the land we call our home.”

Yogesh Tripathi, who is famous for his role as Daroga Happu Singh in &TV’s ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, shared, “Independence Day is a matter of pride and joy for all of us. I would not only like to pay tribute to all the freedom fighters and soldiers, but also praise all national heroes from different walks of life including police force, doctors, social workers, sportsmen, artists, people associated with science and technology, etc. Many celebrated personalities from different fields have time and again made India proud with their unparalleled achievements and they all show the true worth of India’s independence. I pray for India to grow further and continue to celebrate our Independence every day.”

Rohitash Gour who plays Manmohan Tiwari in &TV’s ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, shared, “Independence is a great privilege and responsibility too. Every Independence Day, I take my daughters to the flag hoisting ceremony in my building and tell them how we must pay tribute to our freedom fighters for allowing us to live freely and achieve all our dreams. I would encourage all my fans and viewers to do the same so that our future generation continue to understand the true meaning of freedom and grow stronger as a nation.”

