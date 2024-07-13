India’s Best Dancer Returns With Season 4: ‘Jab Dil Kare Dancer Kar!’

New Delhi: Dancing stirs diverse emotions, offering a dynamic way to express feelings. Sony Entertainment Television urges viewers to experience this emotional spectrum with the upcoming season of its homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer - Season 4.’

Heightening the glamour quotient of the show will be Bollywood’s dancing diva, Karisma Kapoor who takes on the role as a judge. And, joining her in this journey will be Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapur, as they reprise their role as judges this season.

Produced by Frames Production Company Promising a captivating journey of extraordinary talent and electrifying dance moves the fourth season of the much-cherished dance reality show urges viewers, ‘Jab Dil Kare Dance Kar!.'

All You Need To Know About 'Season 4'

In all of 90 seconds on the clock during the auditions, the contestants must showcase three power moves to impress the judges, also known as E.N.T specialists to go ahead in the show. Evaluated based on the criteria of ‘Entertainment,’ ‘Newness,’ and ‘Technique’ this season’s new judge Karisma Kapoor will look at the ‘Entertainment’ factor, Geeta Kapur will keep a keen eye on the ‘Newness’ element and Terence Lewis will focus on the ‘Technique’ of the overall performance.

Introducing a new game changer this season, the contestants will be given a compelling task called ‘Mauka Ya Chauka’ where the contestants who get the best buzzer from the judges will face this challenge.

Opting for ‘Mauka’ ensures direct entry into the Top 12, bypassing the Mega Auditions, while choosing 'Chauka' involves a dance-off against a former contestant of the show who is now a part of the jury panel.

Then comes the Mega Auditions where the selected contestants battle it out in pairs of trios to move into the next round. And last comes the Grand Premiere where the judges will announce the Top 12 contestants as the ‘Best Barah’ who will be introduced to their respective mentors in their journey ahead.

As Season 4 kicks off, Judges share their excitement, promising a spectacular season filled with extraordinary talent and captivating performances.

Karisma Kapoor said, 'As a judge this season, I am thrilled to witness the evolution of dance styles and the boundless creativity of our contestants. This platform not only celebrates talent but also fosters a spirit of innovation and perseverance among participants. I am eager to embark on this journey alongside Terence and Geeta, where we aim to inspire, empower, and elevate each dancer’s performance to new heights.'

Celebrating talent, diversity, and sheer entertainment, India’s Best Dancer Season 4 promises a dynamic fusion of dance, expression, and emotion.

Terence Lewis said, 'As we embark on another exhilarating journey with India’s Best Dancer Season 4, I am thrilled to return to the judges' panel. This show is a beacon for dance enthusiasts nationwide, offering a platform for raw talent to shine. It’s truly gratifying to witness the evolution of dance forms and witness fresh, innovative performances that redefine creativity.'

Hosted by Jay Bhanushali and ex-contestant Aniket Chauhan, India’s Best Dancer Season 4 starts 13th July.

Sharing her excitement for this season, Geeta Kapur said,'Being part of India’s Best Dancer Season 4 fills me with immense joy and anticipation. Each season brings forth a new wave of talent that redefines the boundaries of dance. I am eager to witness the passion and dedication of our contestants as they showcase their unique styles and stories on stage. This platform continues to inspire and uplift, celebrating dance in its myriad forms.'

India’s Best Dancer Season 4 airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.



