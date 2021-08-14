Indian Idol 12 grand finale: When and where to watch Aditya Narayan hosted greatest finale ever!

New Delhi: One of the most loved singing reality shows on TV, Indian Idol 12 is all set to witness its grand finale on August 15, 2021. Fans are super- excited to see their favourite contestant lift the trophy.

INDIAN IDOL 12 TOP 6 CONTESTANTS:

Out of the many aspiring singers, the race to win the show is among the top 6 contestants, namely: Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shamukha Priya, Sayli Kamble, Mohd Danish and Nihal Tauro respectively.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH THE INDIAN IDOL 12 GRAND FINALE:

Reports suggest the makers are planning a record-12 hour-long finale shoot which will see singers such as Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu gracing the show and crooning some of their biggest hits. The finale will start at noon and will go on until 12 midnight.

The Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale can be watched on Sony TV at 12 noon. The episode will also be available on the SonyLIV mobile application.

Most chunks of the finale are already shot, only the winner's announcement is left, suggest reports.

The winner of the show will be announced LIVE.

SPECIAL GUESTS ON INDIAN IDOL 12 GRAND FINALE:

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, riding high on the success of their recent war drama Shershaah will be seen on the finale episode.

Along with Aditya Narayan, Jay Bhanushali will also co-host the 12-hour long show.

The show premiered on November 28, 2020, with 15 contestants.