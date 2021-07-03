Shatrughan Sinha rejected Sholay, says 'I am sad but happy that Amitabh Bachchan got a big break'!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha won a million hearts with her power-packed performances in several iconic films. He along with his wife Poonam Sinha graced the Indian Idol 12 recently and made interesting revelations on the show.

“During those times, I was continuously shooting for films which had two heroes and, somehow, we can call it a human error or my dates were an issue due to which I couldn’t sign the film Sholay. I’m sad but happy at the same time as due to Sholay, national icon Amitabh Bachchan, who is my dear friend, got such a big break,” the actor reportedly said this after Himesh Reshammiya quizzed him over turning down the iconic film Sholay.

“Certain rejections of films occur due to date issues. Even Amitabh Bachchan wanted to do Kalicharan but he couldn’t do it for a reason. It’s generic in nature, even Rajesh Khanna, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Sunny Deol must have rejected films for several reasons,” he added.

Directed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay starred Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

He also recalled the moment when he dozed off during the script narration of Subhash Ghai's Kalicharan starring Reena Roy.

IANS quoted the veteran star as saying, "A very good friend of mine -- family friend and wife's brother -- Subhash Ghai, who was a newcomer back then, narrated the script of Kalicharan to me. But in the middle of the narration, I dozed off! Although it happened, the complete truth is that the script narration took place at about 3 to 4am and I had just returned after completing three to four movie shifts. By the time I reached home, it was already 2am. Still, I immediately freshened up and met him at 4am sharp. I was so tired that I partially dozed off during the narration. But during the shooting of this movie, I gave my full support to Subhash Ghai and apart from this film I did three more with him."

Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha's special episode on Indian Idol 12 will be aired over the weekend.