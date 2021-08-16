Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan wants to sing for Salman Khan

New Delhi: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is on cloud nine as he took home the trophy, INR 25 lakhs and a brand new car after winning the singing reality show. Pawandeep, who is from Uttarakhand wants to open a music school in his village so that talented young kids can get proper training. The singer also has a dream of singing for AR Rehman and Pritam and singing a playback track for superstar Salman Khan.

“It would be my dream come true moment if I get a chance to sing for AR Rahman sir and Pritam Da. I would like to sing for Salman Khan sir,” share the Indian Idol 12 winner with ETimes.

Pawandeep also revealed that his mother started crying when he lifted the winner's trophy.

“Yes, my family was here. A few of my friends also visited and they all were happy and excited. My mom was crying as I lifted the trophy,” shared Pawandeep.

Revealing what was going on in his mind just before the winner was announced, Pawandeep shared, “I did not think much during the final moments. There was only one thing in my mind that whoever wins the show, the trophy will come to one of the friends. Because we all are one big family. In fact, when I got the trophy I was not feeling very great because all of us were deserving. We all have planned to work together in future and we will be in contact with each other even after the show”.

Arunita Kanjilal was the first runner-up and Sayali Kamble the second runner-up of Indian Idol 12. Mohd Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanamukhapriya were also part of the finale episode.

Indian Idol 12 was the longest-running season of the show and also had the longest finale episode. The singing reality show aired for eight months and it's finale episode ran for a whopping 12 hours.