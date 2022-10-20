Indian Idol 13: Govinda gets so impressed with a contestant, says 'You are going to sing in my next film' 

Mumbai: Bollywood star Govinda was so impressed with the singing style of `Indian Idol 13` contestant Vineet Singh that he offered him a chance to sing in his next film. His wife Sunita Ahuja also praised him saying that she is his biggest fan.

After looking at his performance on the track `Neeche Phoolon Ki Dukan` from 2000 comedy drama `Joru Ka Ghulam` starring Govinda and Twinkle Khanna, Govinda said: "You are going to sing in my next film."

Sunita also mentioned that she is fond of his singing style and added: "I am your biggest fan. Never stop singing. People will demotivate you, but you should keep singing and never stop." Govinda gave his best wishes, saying: "You will be very successful in your career because in your name, you have parts of me and my wife`s name (Vi + Nit)."

Singer Neha Kakkar, who is among the panel of judges along with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani, also expressed her liking for his singing and called him a `confident singer`.

"Today, you look like a very confident singer who knows that he is a superstar. Today, I can say that Vineet Singh is back," she added.

`Indian Idol 13` airs on Sony Entertainment Television.