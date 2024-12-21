Indian Idol 15: CID’s Iconic Team Joins The Stage, Shreya Ghoshal Reveals Lata Ji’s Fondness For The Show

New Delhi: This weekend, Indian Idol Season 15 on Sony Entertainment Television will ring in the festive season with a special "Christmas Concert" episode. The show will feature a lineup of celebrities as ‘Secret Santas,’ surprising their favorite contestants, including Madhubanti Bagchi, Paradox, Bhoomi Trivedi, Rishab Sharma, Papon, Nikhita Gandhi, Priyank Sharma, Meiyang Chang, and the beloved CID team – ACP Pradyuman (Shivaji Satam), Senior Inspector Abhijeet (Aditya Srivastava), and Senior Inspector Daya (Dayanand Shetty).

Ragini Shinde, an Indian Idol 15 contestant and Idol ka Aashirwad face, expressed her admiration for India’s iconic crime show, CID. She said, “I only watch CID. I’ve seen all the episodes and still watch the repeats!” When asked about her favorite character, she replied, “All three are my favorites, but Abhijeet Sir is my absolute favorite.”

Shivaji Satam, who played ACP Pradyuman, praised Ragini’s singing talent, saying, “I heard your song, and I just want to say it’s amazing, beautiful. There is something divine about your voice. I already told Daya and Aditya to listen to you. She’s incredible.”

Shreya Ghoshal also joined the conversation, sharing, “I’ve heard that Lata Ji really liked CID too. She’s met you (the CID team) and expressed it to you. So, from Lata Ji to Ragini’s generation, there’s a connection there.”

Shivaji Satam responded, “That’s exactly what we say – CID and all of us are blessed by the blessings of Saraswati Maa.” He also expressed admiration for the judges, stating, “We are huge fans. We were just talking about this backstage. We don’t get time to meet, but we watch the show, and there’s always hope we’ll meet one day.”

Vishal Dadlani added, “I can’t even express how happy my heart feels. It’s been six years since you all came into our lives. For six years, I’ve been hearing people say, ‘You’ve taken CID’s place, bring CID back!’ The public is crazy for you. It’s not just a show – CID is a culture in India!”

Dayanand Shetty, also known as Daya, praised Ragini for her dedication and talent, saying, “It was amazing. You’ve gone beyond the Darwaza Tod performance – you’ve already moved two steps ahead. When Sir told me about your dedication at such a young age, it’s clear you will achieve great things.”

As a token of appreciation, Daya presented Ragini with a CID badge.

Tune in to Indian Idol 15 this weekend at 8:30 PM, followed by CID at 10:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television!