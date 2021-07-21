Indian Idol Season 12: Disco King of Bollywood - Bappi Lahiri to grace weekend special episode!

New Delhi: One of the most-watched singing reality shows - Indian Idol 12 will be welcoming the 'King of Disco' Bappi Lahiri on its upcoming weekend special episode. Themed 'Bappi Da Surprise Special', the music maestro will be bringing in a lot of goodies in the form of surprises for all the contestants.

In the upcoming weekend special episode, the Top 6 contestants will be giving an ode to the legend by singing some famous chartbuster hits given by Bappi Da, making it a memorable affair.

Making a phenomenal contribution to the musical world, Bappi Da will be seen sharing inside details about the making of songs and will also be blessing the highly talented singers.

The host Aditya Narayan will be seen having a fun banter with the contestants and judges Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya.

Indian Idol Season 12 airs on Sony Entertainment Television’s at 9.30 PM.